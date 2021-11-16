Menu

Okanagan hard hit by wind storm, homes and schools remain dark due to power outage

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 16, 2021 11:56 am
This home in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna was one of many where trees came down. View image in full screen
This home in the Rose Valley area of West Kelowna was one of many where trees came down. Courtesy

Four West Kelowna schools and thousands of homes remain dark Tuesday following a Monday that wreaked havoc across the Okanagan.

The Central Okanagan school district informed parents that Rose Valley Elementary School, Glenrosa Elementary School, Glenrosa Middle School and Helen Gorman were all out of power and classes would be out until it was restored.

“Due to COVID restrictions, relocating students to alternate sites for the day is not possible,” the notice reads.

Read more: More than 1,100 homes evacuated in Abbotsford, B.C. amid flooding concerns

“Parents are asked to keep their children at home and to monitor social media for more information.

In the areas surrounding these West Kelowna schools, there are more than 6,000 homes without power, according to BC Hydro.

Vernon and Coldstream are also still in the dark, with just under 3,000 homes still without power.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. prepares to welcome evacuees from Merritt

Thousands of Fortis customers in Kelowna were without power also Monday when the storm blew through the Okanagan. They seem largely to have had power restored.

In the wake of the storm, the City of Kelowna asked residents to limit their use of social media to ensure emergency responders and evacuees are able to access telecommunications networks.

The focus Tuesday will largely be about cleanup as homes and businesses aim to recover from the damage wrought from the storm.

