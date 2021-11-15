Shelter Nova Scotia offers a new drop-in support for homeless

Send this page to someone via email

Shelter Nova Scotia has opened the doors to a new housing hub initiative.

“The Housing Hub” is located on Cunard Street in Halifax. It will support individuals of any gender, above age 19, who are homeless or transitioning from shelters to housing.

The support workers will connect individuals to the Coordinated Access System, which will help them secure housing.

It will also provide “access to a shower, laundry facilities. Some food. We have a space to hang out and be with other people, to be out of the elements,” said Julie Slen, the Housing Support Supervisor.

Shelter Nova Scotia aims to provide a safer space to access basic needs for individuals who may not be able to afford them, or may not feel welcome elsewhere.

“There will be things like haircuts. There will be access to healthcare professionals. There will be visits with legal professionals,” said Linda Wilson, Executive Director, Shelter Nova Scotia.

The Housing Hub will also provide clothing or toiletries all of which have been donated. Slen says the little things people don’t have and need are the things we take for granted.

“Things like floss or a pair of reading glasses. Or socks. Especially in this weather I think people take for granted the fact that you have dry socks and shoes.”

Slen says the community effort to get this up and going has been incredible.

Parker Street Food Bank as well as some small catering companies have donated food items. IKEA has donated a washer and dryer unit.

Funding for the Housing Hub startup has been provided by the Municipality and Affordable Housing, among other partners. However, going forward, it will rely strictly on donations.

“We need community support in every form. You know, everything from best wishes and positive conversations about what we’re doing to financial support because we don’t have any funding for our operating costs here,” said Wilson.

Drop in hours will be Monday, 1pm-3pm and Friday 9am-12pm.