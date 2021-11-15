Menu

Weather

London, Ont. region could see snow squalls Monday

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted November 15, 2021 7:44 am
A pedestrian walks through blizzard-like conditions in Halifax as heavy snow, high winds and pounding surf hit most of Atlantic Canada on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. View image in full screen
A pedestrian walks through blizzard-like conditions in Halifax as heavy snow, high winds and pounding surf hit most of Atlantic Canada on Tuesday, March 13, 2018. The Canadian Press/Darren Calabrese

Snow began falling in the London, Ont., region on Sunday and is expected to intensify on Monday with the potential for squalls in the forecast.

Environment Canada issued a snow squall watch for London, Parkhill and Eastern Middlesex County as well as some areas north of Middlesex County.

10 cm snow forecast by Monday evening in London, Ont., Environment Canada says

According to the national weather agency, “there is potential for snow squalls off Lake Huron beginning late (Monday) morning and carrying on through the afternoon into the evening hours,” when squalls weaken into flurries.

If heavy squalls develop, the region could see 15 centimetres of snow as well as near-zero visibility at times.

The weather agency warns that in addition to sudden changes in visibility, the snowfall could make roadways, sidewalks, parking lots and other surfaces “difficult to navigate.”

London is expected to see a high of 2 C on Monday with an overnight low of -4 C before the temperature climbs throughout the day Tuesday, reaching 13 C on Wednesday, according to Environment Canada.

