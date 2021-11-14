87-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by pickup in Toronto

An 87-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck while crossing the street early Saturday evening, Toronto police say.
Emergency services responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Yonge Street near Du Maurier Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m.
Police said a 41-year-old man was driving a blue GMC truck northbound on Yonge Street when he struck the elderly woman while she crossed mid-block near Du Maurier Boulevard.
The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Investigators said the driver remained on scene.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments