Canada

87-year-old woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by pickup in Toronto

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 14, 2021 4:40 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

An 87-year-old woman suffered life-threatening injuries after she was struck while crossing the street early Saturday evening, Toronto police say.

Emergency services responded to a call for a pedestrian struck in the area of Yonge Street near Du Maurier Boulevard just after 6:30 p.m.

Police said a 41-year-old man was driving a blue GMC truck northbound on Yonge Street when he struck the elderly woman while she crossed mid-block near Du Maurier Boulevard.

The woman was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.

Investigators said the driver remained on scene.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
