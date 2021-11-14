Francophone facility opens dozens of new child-care spaces in St. Norbert

Send this page to someone via email

St. Norbert now has dozens of new child-care spaces, thanks to the expansion of Les Toupies Inc., a francophone child-care facility at École Noel-Richot.

The Manitoba government says it spent more than $385,000 on the project, which added 72 new child-care spaces.

“Les Toupies Inc. offers infant, preschool, and school-age day child-care programs in the French language, which is essential for francophone children and families,” said Families Minister Rochelle Squires in a news release.

The expanded centre opened on Nov. 8, with seven child-care classrooms totalling 3,226 square feet. It also includes a kitchen, staff room, storage and office space.

The expansion enables Les Toupies Inc. to support early learning and child-care programming.

The site will accommodate an additional 16 infants, 40 preschool children and 16 school-age children — a total of 127 spaces.

“We are so grateful to be able to accommodate families in need of daycare spaces in our francophone community,” said Marilyn Bosc, executive director, Les Toupies Inc.

