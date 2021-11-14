10 cm snow forecast by Monday evening in London, Ont: Environment Canada

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Snow is on the way!

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and much of southern Ontario.

Londoners can expect 2 to 6 cm of snow Monday morning. An additional 5 cm is possible by Monday evening, meteorologists say.

“Winds will shift northwesterly, creating bands of lake effect snow that will affect some areas overnight into Monday,” the statement read.

Environment Canada adds, areas close to Lake Huron may not receive snow because the temperatures will be too warm.

Drivers are advised to expect transportation delays and poor visibility.

Story continues below advertisement