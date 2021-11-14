Menu

Weather

10 cm snow forecast by Monday evening in London, Ont: Environment Canada

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 14, 2021 10:58 am
Londoners can expect 2 to 6 cm of snow by Monday morning and an additional 5 cm is possible by Monday evening, meteorologists say. . View image in full screen
Londoners can expect 2 to 6 cm of snow by Monday morning and an additional 5 cm is possible by Monday evening, meteorologists say.

Snow is on the way!

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for London, Ont., and much of southern Ontario.

Londoners can expect 2 to 6 cm of snow Monday morning. An additional 5 cm is possible by Monday evening, meteorologists say.

Read more: Heavy snowfall expected on Trans-Canada, Highway 3

“Winds will shift northwesterly, creating bands of lake effect snow that will affect some areas overnight into Monday,” the statement read.

Environment Canada adds, areas close to Lake Huron may not receive snow because the temperatures will be too warm.

Drivers are advised to expect transportation delays and poor visibility.

