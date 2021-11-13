Menu

Weather

20-30 cm of snow expected in Rocky Mountains by Monday

By Kaylen Small Global News
Posted November 13, 2021 8:03 pm
Winter driving in Banff National Park in Canada. View image in full screen
Winter driving in Banff National Park in Canada. Getty Images

Environment Canada meteorologists expect heavy snow to fall in southwestern Alberta over the weekend.

The agency issued snowfall warnings for the Rocky Mountains on Saturday afternoon, noting that Banff and Jasper national parks will see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Monday.

Regions affected by the warning include Highway 93, Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada said, recommending that drivers carry an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.”

