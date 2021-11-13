20-30 cm of snow expected in Rocky Mountains by Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada meteorologists expect heavy snow to fall in southwestern Alberta over the weekend.

The agency issued snowfall warnings for the Rocky Mountains on Saturday afternoon, noting that Banff and Jasper national parks will see between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow by Monday.

Regions affected by the warning include Highway 93, Lake Louise and the Saskatchewan River Crossing.

“Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations,” Environment Canada said, recommending that drivers carry an emergency kit with water, food, medicine, a first-aid kit and a flashlight.

“If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for taillights ahead and be prepared to stop."