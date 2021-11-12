Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Quebec premier wants to identify CEOs who don’t speak French, persuade them to learn

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 4:21 pm
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition on labour, during question period Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. View image in full screen
Quebec Premier François Legault responds to the Opposition on labour, during question period Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at the legislature in Quebec City. Jacques Boissinot/The Canadian Press

Quebec Premier François Legault says his government will work to identify presidents of companies based in the province who don’t speak French and try to persuade them to learn the language.

Speaking to reporters in Shawinigan Friday, Legault said he believes only a small minority of companies headquartered in Quebec are led by people who don’t speak French.

Read more: Air Canada to review French policies as CEO begins private instruction

Legault, whose government has introduced a bill to strengthen Quebec’s language law, says it’s important for the CEOs of Quebec-based companies to speak French.

The statement comes after Ian Edwards, head of Montreal-based engineering firm SNC-Lavalin, cancelled a speech to a local business group scheduled for next week, saying he wanted time to improve his French.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Freeland makes several recommendations to Air Canada’s board over CEO’s comments on French

Edwards doesn’t speak French well despite living in Quebec since 2014.

Last week, Air Canada CEO Michael Rousseau ignited a political firestorm by speaking very little French in a speech to Montreal’s Chamber of Commerce and then telling reporters he didn’t need to learn the language to get by in Quebec’s largest city.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Francois Legault tagfrench language tagQuebec language law tagQuebec Language Reform Bill tagFrench language requirments tagLearning French tagQuebec-base companies and French tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers