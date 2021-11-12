Waterloo police ask for public’s help to locate missing Cambridge teen

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing teen last seen in Cambridge on Wednesday night.

They say 16-year-old Megan Machado-Lopez was last seen on Rouse Avenue at around 6 p.m.

She is described as having an average build, blonde hair and brown eyes. She is possibly wearing black pants and a grey shirt.

View image in full screen Megan Machado-Lopez. Waterloo Regional Police

Police say there is concern for her wellbeing and they are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777.

