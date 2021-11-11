Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes suspended driver charged with failing to remain at crash scene: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 11, 2021 11:34 am
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man failure to remain at the scene of a crash. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a man failure to remain at the scene of a crash. Don Mitchell/Global News

A City of Kawartha Lakes man faces charges following a single-vehicle crash on Tuesday.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, officers responded to a report of a vehicle that had failed to remain at the scene after crashing into a ditch and damaging property at around 3 p.m.

A short time later, police located the suspect vehicle and driver nearby. It’s alleged the driver refused to comply with an officer’s demand to provide a breath sample and also resisted arrest.

Kirk Jones, 55, of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Mariposa Township) was arrested and charged with driving while under suspension, failure to remain at the scene of a collision, failure to report an accident, failure or refusal to comply with a demand and resisting a peace officer.

His driver’s licence was suspended for an additional 90 days and the vehicle was impounded for seven days.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Nov. 25.

