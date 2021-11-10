Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Guelph’s Second Chance Employment Counselling receives $450,000 from federal government

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 10, 2021 2:16 pm
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced nearly $450,000 in funding for Second Chance Employment. View image in full screen
Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced nearly $450,000 in funding for Second Chance Employment. Supplied

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced that Second Chance Employment Counselling is receiving nearly $450,000 in funding from the federal government for its Women2Work program.

The new program will support 40 women who have been disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Second Chance executive director Chris Baginski-Hansen.

Read more: Doug Ford asks Ontario municipalities not to seek own child-care deals amid federal talks

“This additional funding provides a very flexible approach to supporting women, that addresses issues around child care, family responsibilities and mental health supports,” Baginski-Hansen said.

“Women have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and this program addresses those issues by adding 40 more spaces.”

The funding comes on top of the $1.4 million in funding Second Chance received from Ottawa last year.

Story continues below advertisement

“Second Chance and their innovative project embodies the spirit of our Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program, and is a great example of our strong commitment to supporting Canadian women,” Longfield said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the development of this project, and the tremendous impact it will have in our community, and our country.”

Click to play video: 'Work: What’s Next? Vaccine mandates and Employment Insurance' Work: What’s Next? Vaccine mandates and Employment Insurance
Work: What’s Next? Vaccine mandates and Employment Insurance
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagGuelph News tagFunding tagfunding announcement tagLloyd Longfield taglloyd longfield funding tagSecond Chance Employment Guelph tagSecond Chance Guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers