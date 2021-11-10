Guelph’s Second Chance Employment Counselling receives $450,000 from federal government

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph MP Lloyd Longfield announced that Second Chance Employment Counselling is receiving nearly $450,000 in funding from the federal government for its Women2Work program.

The new program will support 40 women who have been disproportionately affected during the COVID-19 pandemic, said Second Chance executive director Chris Baginski-Hansen.

“This additional funding provides a very flexible approach to supporting women, that addresses issues around child care, family responsibilities and mental health supports,” Baginski-Hansen said.

“Women have been disproportionately affected by this pandemic, and this program addresses those issues by adding 40 more spaces.”

The funding comes on top of the $1.4 million in funding Second Chance received from Ottawa last year.

“Second Chance and their innovative project embodies the spirit of our Youth Employment and Skills Strategy program, and is a great example of our strong commitment to supporting Canadian women,” Longfield said.

“I’m really looking forward to seeing the development of this project, and the tremendous impact it will have in our community, and our country.”

