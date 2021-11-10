Oshawa man charged in sexual assault cases involving Toronto children from 1994 to 1996

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they have laid several charges against a 70-year-old man from Oshawa in connection with several sexual assault cases dating from more than 25 years ago.

Police allege the sexual assaults occurred between 1994 and 1996 among children ranging in age from nine years old to 14 years old at the time.

Investigators said the man befriended the children within his social circle and allegedly assaulted several young girls in the Scarborough area.

On Oct. 28, Arasakumar Saveremuthu was charged.

He faces six counts of sexual assault, five counts of sexual interference and two counts of invitation to sexual touching.

Investigators are concerned there may be other victims and are asking anyone involved to come forward and contact police at 416-808-4300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Man charged in historical Sexual Assault investigations, Arasakumar Saveremuthu, 70, facing thirteen charges, Police concerned there may be more victims https://t.co/1ST7v2lWWu — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 10, 2021