Crime

Poppy donation box stolen from bank in downtown Kelowna

By Taya Fast Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 8:43 pm
A screenshot of an incident in downtown Kelowna involving a stolen poppy box on Tuesday. View image in full screen
A screenshot of an incident in downtown Kelowna involving a stolen poppy box on Tuesday. Tim Lalor / Submitted

A bank in downtown Kelowna, B.C., was victim to a poppy theft on Tuesday afternoon.

The aftermath was caught on nearby surveillance video.

In the video, a man can be seen running across Ellis Street clutching a donation box while a bank employee chases him.

Read more: Donation box theft in Kelowna, B.C.

Tim Lalor, who witnessed the event unfold, said he heard one man yell, “Don’t touch me, get away,” then saw poppies scattered all over the road.

Lalor works across the street and says petty theft is too common in downtown Kelowna.

“I don’t think the police are taking the homelessness crisis seriously. I walk my dog everyday down here and see the same thing each day,” continued Lalor.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to police and the bank.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford' Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford
Pandemic poppy boxes thieves caught on camera in Abbotsford – Nov 10, 2020
