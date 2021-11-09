Menu

Environment

Saskatchewan Environmental Society calls on province to improve its climate ambition

By Moises Canales-Lavigne Global News
Posted November 9, 2021 6:05 pm
The Saskatchewan Environmental Society has submitted 25 recommendations to the Saskatchewan government to create deeper emissions cuts in the next decade. View image in full screen
The Saskatchewan Environmental Society has submitted 25 recommendations to the Saskatchewan government to create deeper emissions cuts in the next decade. Moises Canales-Lavigne / Global News

The Saskatchewan Environmental Society (SES) has released a list of actions it wants taken by the province to limit climate change.

In a letter addressed to Premier Scott Moe and Environment Minister Warren Kaeding, the group provides 25 recommendations in areas including electricity generation, transportation, the oil and gas sector and protected areas.

SES wants policy measures in place to achieve a 45 per cent cut in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 — a recommendation laid out by the United Nations.

Read more: Cameco aims to be the fuel supplier of choice for small modular reactors

The group also wants to see carbon neutrality achieved by 2050.

“One billion tonnes. That is the amount of manmade greenhouse gas pollution the province of Saskatchewan has released into Earth’s atmosphere in the past 14 years,” reads a statement by the SES.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates say more aggressive action is needed for Saskatchewan to meet unendorsed emissions reduction goals locally.

Peter Prebble, an SES board member, said on Tuesday that the current level of emissions is not environmentally sustainable.

Read more: Conservation organization focuses on prairie grasslands in fight against climate change

He pointed to Saskatchewan weather and climate events from this past summer — such as severe drought and wildfires — which suggested climate change made conditions worse in the province.

“I think it’s becoming clear that we are facing unprecedented impacts,” Prebble said during a virtual event on Tuesday. “We really need an all-hands-on-deck effort at reducing emissions.

“We want to urge that the federal and provincial governments need to start co-operating closely together to achieve these emission reductions.”

Prebble believes there will be longer and more dangerous wildfire seasons in the province if nothing is changed, which is one of his largest concerns.

Read more: Alberta’s COP26 representative says province isn’t alone in facing climate challenge

Another risk he listed was consecutive years of drought, which he said could become worse as global temperatures continue to rise.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s not at all out of line to ask the Saskatchewan government to aim for a 45 per cent reduction target,” he said. “This is essentially what partners in the industrialized world are undertaking, for the most part.”

Kaeding said Tuesday that he has received and is evaluating the letter from the SES.

The full letter, including the 25 recommendations made to the government, can be viewed below.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
