71-year-old London man arrested for voyeurism

Send this page to someone via email

A London man has been arrested for voyeurism and trespassing after a woman reported someone looking into her bedroom window in downtown London.

On Monday morning just after 6 a.m., London police say a 26-year-old London woman caught a man peering into her bedroom window in the 600 block of Talbot Street when she went outside to take her dog for a walk.

Police say the man did not make his presence known and was situated right outside the window looking in.

The woman reportedly ran towards the man to stop him from fleeing and screamed for help.

Neighbours of the women exited nearby residences and assisted her in confronting the man, who identified himself before fleeing on foot, police say.

Story continues below advertisement

After a search of the area, officers say they located the man around 11 a.m. in the downtown core.

As a result of the investigation, a 71-year-old London man is now charged with voyeurism and trespassing at night.

The accused has been released from custody and is scheduled to appear in London court on Feb. 1, 2022.