Imagine Van Gogh extended 2nd time in Saskatoon

Organizers say due to “unbelievable” demand, Imagine Van Gogh will be extended a second time in Saskatoon.

The art exhibit features over 200 works painted by the late Dutch painter Vincent van Gogh.

Imagine Van Gough opened to the general public at the end of September in the Thatcher Avenue Warehouse at SaskTel Centre with an original end date of Nov. 7. It was already extended a week but due to demand, the exhibition will continue to Nov. 21.

“The final extension will allow guests to visit for a first, second or even third time to experience van Gogh’s art in the most special and unique way,” SaskTel Centre executive director Scott Ford said in a press release.

“Imagine Van Gogh has been a gigantic success and attracted over 30,000 visitors since opening on Sept. 30.”

This is the first time the production has stopped in Saskatoon. It has also visited Montreal, Quebec City, Winnipeg, Vancouver and Edmonton.

“From all the team behind Imagine Van Gogh, we really want to thank the Saskatonians for their warm welcome. Saskatoon’s response has exceeded all our expectations,” Imagine Van Gogh directors Annabelle Mauger and Julien Baron said in a joint statement.

“We’re looking forward to coming back soon with another ‘Imagine’ exhibition.”

Imagine Van Gogh runs in accordance with COVID-19 public health guidelines established by the Saskatchewan government.

Upon its conclusion in Saskatoon, the exhibition will then travel south for its United States premiere, scheduled to take place in Boston next month.

