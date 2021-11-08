TTC cyberattack may have stolen information from up to 25K employees, former employees

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) says an investigation into a recent cyberattack shows that personal information of up to 25,000 employees, former employees and pensioners may have been stolen.

The information apprehended in the attack may include names, addresses and social insurance numbers. The agency said it is also looking into whether any vendors and customers were affected, as well.

“It is very important to note that, at this time, there is no evidence that any of the personal information that was accessed has been misused,” the TTC said in a statement Monday. “This was a sophisticated incident, similar to the hundreds of incidents reported in Canada in the last year alone.”

Those who may have been affected will have credit monitoring and identity theft protection provided by the agency.

“We are doing this by offering three years of credit protection through TransUnion,” said CEO Rick O’Leary on Monday.

“This is being done both out of an abundance of caution and because it’s the right thing to do.”

On Oct. 29, the TTC said in a statement that staff learned the transit agency was the victim of a ransomware attack when IT detected “unusual network activity” the night before.

“Impact was minimal until midday today (Oct. 29) when hackers broadened their strike on network servers,” the statement said.

Due to the attack, online Wheel-Trans bookings were unavailable, as was next vehicle information on platform screens, apps and on the TTC website.

Wheel-Trans users told Global News at the time they felt very isolated by the situation. Thousands of residents with mobility issues use the service to get around the city. Many said they faced “hours-long” wait times to book new trips and check the status of pre-booked commutes.

—With files from Brittany Rosen

