Province failed to consult on flood protection project, Tribal Council tells court

A group of First Nations in Manitoba is in court Monday asking for a judicial review related to ongoing work on a multi-million dollar flood-protection project.

The Interlake Reserves Tribal Council, which includes six communities in the province’s Interlake region, says the province has failed to thoroughly consult on a portion of the Lake Manitoba and Lake St. Martin outlet channels project.

The $540-million project is aimed at preventing a repeat of extensive flooding that forced thousands from their homes in First Nations communities in 2011.

The First Nations say the province issued a permit to start clearing a 23-kilometre long portion of Crown lands in order to start building an all-season road in 2019 without advising nearby communities they were doing so.

Lawyers for Manitoba argue the province has started consultations and the permit was not related to the overall project.

The tribal council is asking the court to evaluate the province’s duty to consult before issuing permits that allow Crown land be cleared, as well as reconsideration of a decision to allow the access road license to stand.

