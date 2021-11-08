Minor injuries in rollover on Highway 403 east of Main Street in Hamilton

Police say there were only minor injuries for drivers involved in a three vehicle crash on Highway 403 in west Hamilton on Monday morning.
The collision, which included a dump truck and transport truck, was reported around 8:00 a.m. closing the roadway at Main Street East, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
One of the trucks lost a load of gravel requiring “significant” clean up.
Westbound traffic was diverted to York Boulevard while an investigation was completed.
OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the roadway should reopen around 1 p.m.
Meanwhile, another multi-vehicle crash blocked eastbound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at the Burlington Skyway just after 9 a.m. due to autos being hooked up to tow trucks.
OPP say that thoroughfare should reopen soon.
