Traffic

Minor injuries in rollover on Highway 403 east of Main Street in Hamilton

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 11:23 am
OPP say three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton the morning of Nov. 8, 2021. A dump truck rolled over in the incident which was reported around 8: a.m. View image in full screen
OPP say three vehicles were involved in a crash on Highway 403 in Hamilton the morning of Nov. 8, 2021. A dump truck rolled over in the incident which was reported around 8: a.m. @opp_hsd

Police say there were only minor injuries for drivers involved in a three vehicle crash on Highway 403 in west Hamilton on Monday morning.

The collision, which included a dump truck and transport truck, was reported around 8:00 a.m. closing the roadway at Main Street East, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

One of the trucks lost a load of gravel requiring “significant” clean up.

Westbound traffic was diverted to York Boulevard while an investigation was completed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the roadway should reopen around 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, another multi-vehicle crash blocked eastbound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at the Burlington Skyway just after 9 a.m. due to autos being hooked up to tow trucks.

OPP say that thoroughfare should reopen soon.

 

