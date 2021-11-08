Minor injuries in rollover on Highway 403 east of Main Street in Hamilton

Send this page to someone via email

Police say there were only minor injuries for drivers involved in a three vehicle crash on Highway 403 in west Hamilton on Monday morning.

The collision, which included a dump truck and transport truck, was reported around 8:00 a.m. closing the roadway at Main Street East, according to Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

One of the trucks lost a load of gravel requiring “significant” clean up.

Westbound traffic was diverted to York Boulevard while an investigation was completed.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the roadway should reopen around 1 p.m.

Meanwhile, another multi-vehicle crash blocked eastbound lanes on the Queen Elizabeth Way (QEW) at the Burlington Skyway just after 9 a.m. due to autos being hooked up to tow trucks.

OPP say that thoroughfare should reopen soon.

Multi vehicle collision blocking 3/4 lanes on the #Burlington #SkywayBridge. Vehicles being hooked up by tows, expect delays. ^kw pic.twitter.com/WN9TWNtEtw — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) November 8, 2021