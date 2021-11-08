Menu

Crime

Fentanyl, cocaine, meth found in Prescott, Ont., drug raid: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 8, 2021 10:37 am
Three people were charged following a drug raid at a Prescott, Ont., home last week. OPP say this is part of a drug trafficking investigation that began weeks prior. View image in full screen
Three people were charged following a drug raid at a Prescott, Ont., home last week. OPP say this is part of a drug trafficking investigation that began weeks prior. OPP

Three people were arrested last week as part of a drug trafficking investigation that began in Prescott, Ont., this fall, OPP say.

Police searched a home on King Street West in Prescott on Friday following weeks of investigation. The Lanark community street crime unit led the raid, with the help of OPP’s east region tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team and the canine unit.

Read more: $600K worth of various drugs, cash seized in Kingston trafficking investigation

Police say they seized cocaine and fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales, and a quantity of cash from the home

Three people were arrested and charged as part of the raid.

Chelsea Fraser, 31, of Prescott, Ghazi Heidairi, 21, of Ottawa, and Liban Abdourahman-Souleima, 24, of Ottawa face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.

