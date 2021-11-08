Fentanyl, cocaine, meth found in Prescott, Ont., drug raid: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Three people were arrested last week as part of a drug trafficking investigation that began in Prescott, Ont., this fall, OPP say.

Police searched a home on King Street West in Prescott on Friday following weeks of investigation. The Lanark community street crime unit led the raid, with the help of OPP’s east region tactics and rescue unit, the emergency response team and the canine unit.

Police say they seized cocaine and fentanyl, methamphetamine, digital scales, and a quantity of cash from the home

Three people were arrested and charged as part of the raid.

Chelsea Fraser, 31, of Prescott, Ghazi Heidairi, 21, of Ottawa, and Liban Abdourahman-Souleima, 24, of Ottawa face charges of possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say their investigation remains ongoing.