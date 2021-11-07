Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
World

Bomb threats at Brown, Columbia, Cornell cause evacuations, police probe

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted November 7, 2021 6:44 pm
A man walks past Low Library on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York. View image in full screen
A man walks past Low Library on the Columbia University campus, Monday, March 9, 2020, in New York. AP Photo/Mark Lennihan

Bomb threats at three Ivy League college campuses caused evacuations and police investigations Sunday, with at least two schools saying the threats there were unfounded.

Cornell, Columbia and Brown universities alerted students to the threats. Authorities at Columbia and Brown said campus buildings had been cleared Sunday evening.

In Ithaca, New York, Cornell police cordoned off the center of campus on Sunday after receiving a call that bombs were placed in four buildings.

Story continues below advertisement

In New York City, Columbia University police issued a campus-wide emergency alert after receiving bomb threats at university buildings at about 2:30 p.m. The university deemed the threats not credible shortly before 5 p.m.

Brown University officials in Providence, Rhode Island, sent a text alert to students that said police were investigating “multiple buildings on campus involving a bomb threat. Later in the evening, the university issued another alert before 6 p.m. that said students were safe to resume activity on campus.

The threats came two days after a bomb threat at Yale University forced the evacuation of several buildings as well as nearby businesses in New Haven, Connecticut. Yale’s campus resumed normal activities Friday evening, roughly five hours after the call was received.

Advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Cornell University tagColumbia University tagBrown University tagU.S. colleges tagbomb threats at U.S colleges tagBrown bomb threat tagColumbia bomb threat tagCornell bomb threat tagIvy League colleges tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers