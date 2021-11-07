Menu

Canada

2 in life-threatening condition, 6 others injured in Brampton house fire

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted November 7, 2021 2:01 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen at the 12 Division station. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Two adults are in life-threatening condition while several others suffered various injuries after a house fire in Brampton Sunday morning.

Peel Regional Police said emergency services were called to the area of Longevity Road and Lyle Way at around 10:50 a.m. for reports of a fire.

Peel Paramedics told Global News there were nine people injured in total, seven of which were taken to hospital.

Paramedics said two adults were in life-threatening condition while two others suffered serious injuries. Three victims suffered minor injuries, including two that refused to be taken to hospital. There is no word on age or gender.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, however, police said it is believed to have started in the basement.

The Office of the Fire Marshall is investigating.

