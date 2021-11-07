Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

U.K. says it will roll out drug trial for Merck antiviral COVID-19 pill

By Staff Reuters
Posted November 7, 2021 12:09 pm
Click to play video: 'Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19' Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19
WATCH ABOVE: Pfizer, Merck press ahead with pills to treat COVID-19

Britain will start to roll out Merck’s molnupiravir COVID-19 antiviral pill through a drug trial later this month, Susan Hopkins, Chief Medical Adviser at the UK Health Security Agency said on Sunday.

Last week Britain became the first country in the world to approve the potentially game-changing COVID-19 antiviral pill, jointly developed by U.S.-based Merck & Co Inc and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics.

Read more: What are antiviral COVID-19 pills and how could they help?

The government said in October it had secured 480,000 courses of the Merck drug, as well as 250,000 courses of an antiviral pill developed by Pfizer Inc.

Asked about the molnupiravir approval, Hopkins told BBC television: “That is great news and it will start to be rolled out through a drug trial in the end of this month/the beginning of December.”

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Infectious disease physician responds after Merck antiviral pill approved for use in the UK' Infectious disease physician responds after Merck antiviral pill approved for use in the UK
Infectious disease physician responds after Merck antiviral pill approved for use in the UK

Hopkins said all the trials so far had been done with the unvaccinated, so this would help understand how it will work in the wider vaccinated population.

“The new Pfizer drug is probably not going to be licensed until the new year some time,” she added. “It is still likely to be a couple of months away.”

(Reporting by Kylie MacLellan Editing by Gareth Jones)

© 2021 Reuters
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagMerck tagMerck pill tagAntiviral COVID-19 Pill tagMerck Antiviral Drug tagMerck Antiviral Pill tagMerck Drug tagantiviral covid-19 tagantiviral drug merck tagantivirals tagmerck antiviral pill trial tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers