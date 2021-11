Send this page to someone via email

A 46-year-old woman is in serious condition after being struck by a vehicle in Mississauga Saturday evening, Peel Regional Police say.

Emergency crews responded to a pedestrian struck in the area of Hurontario Street and Paisley Boulevard at around 7:30 p.m.

Police said the woman was taken to a trauma centre.

The 52-year-old driver of the vehicle remained on scene and police said he was cooperating with officers.

– Roadways were re-opened early this morning. Thank you for your patience.

