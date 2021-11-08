Quebec municipal election results: Beaconsfield

Send this page to someone via email

Incumbent mayor Georges Bourelle wins his third consecutive term, defeating candidate Johanne Hudon-Armstrong.

Mayor Bourelle received 54 per cent of the votes.

“The first priority is the budget. It’s a key thing for the city, and a key thing for the taxpayers.” said Bourelle after his win on Sunday night.

The mayor also said he plans to keep a close eye on the agglomeration budget in the coming weeks. Beaconsfield is currently in a $6 million lawsuit against the City of Montreal and the Quebec government, with the region arguing it is overcharged agglomeration taxes.

Martin St. Jean defeats Karen Messier in District 2 with 55 per cent of the votes. Karen Messier had been councillor for the district since 2009.

District 6 welcomes back Peggy Alexopoulos after she won 70 per cent of the votes.

Roger Moss will keep his seat as councillor in District 5 winning 68 per cent of the votes.