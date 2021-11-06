Tainted drugs are being sold in Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton: IH

Interior Health issued drug alerts this week for the communities of Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.
According to the health agency, two types of street-level drugs being sold in the Okanagan contain risks of overdosing.
In Penticton, IH says a white powder being sold as methamphetamine (crystal meth) contains benzodiazepine, fentanyl and meth.
Risks of using include drug poisoning (overdose), psychosis, sweating and fear.
In Vernon, a beige crystal being sold as ‘down’ fentanyl contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl.
Risks of using include a high risk of poisoning (overdose).
In Kamloops, a grainy, white crystalline powder being sold as ketamine contains methamphetamine.
The risk includes being unable to sleep for a long period of time.
Interior Health says no matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting), take steps to prevent overdosing.
These steps include:
- Avoid mixing drugs.
- Use with others around or at an overdose prevention site.
- Start with a small amount.
- Carry naloxone and know how to use it.
- Use the LifeGuard app.
For more information and drug checking results, go to Interior Health’s website.
