Tainted drugs are being sold in Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton: IH

Interior Health issued drug alerts this week for the communities of Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

According to the health agency, two types of street-level drugs being sold in the Okanagan contain risks of overdosing.

In Penticton, IH says a white powder being sold as methamphetamine (crystal meth) contains benzodiazepine, fentanyl and meth.

Risks of using include drug poisoning (overdose), psychosis, sweating and fear.

In Vernon, a beige crystal being sold as ‘down’ fentanyl contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl.

Risks of using include a high risk of poisoning (overdose).

In Kamloops, a grainy, white crystalline powder being sold as ketamine contains methamphetamine.

The risk includes being unable to sleep for a long period of time.

Interior Health says no matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting), take steps to prevent overdosing.

These steps include:

Avoid mixing drugs.

Use with others around or at an overdose prevention site.

Start with a small amount.

Carry naloxone and know how to use it.

Use the LifeGuard app.

For more information and drug checking results, go to Interior Health’s website.

