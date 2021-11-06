Menu

Health

Tainted drugs are being sold in Kamloops, Vernon, Penticton: IH

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 7:49 pm
A collage of photos of the street drugs being sold in Penticton, left, Vernon and Kamloops that Interior Health has issued alerts for. View image in full screen
A collage of photos of the street drugs being sold in Penticton, left, Vernon and Kamloops that Interior Health has issued alerts for. Interior Health

Interior Health issued drug alerts this week for the communities of Kamloops, Vernon and Penticton.

According to the health agency, two types of street-level drugs being sold in the Okanagan contain risks of overdosing.

Read more: Investigation into Brothers Keepers gang leads to 27 charges against 6 people

In Penticton, IH says a white powder being sold as methamphetamine (crystal meth) contains benzodiazepine, fentanyl and meth.

Risks of using include drug poisoning (overdose), psychosis, sweating and fear.

In Vernon, a beige crystal being sold as ‘down’ fentanyl contains benzodiazepine and extremely large amounts of fentanyl.

Risks of using include a high risk of poisoning (overdose).

In Kamloops, a grainy, white crystalline powder being sold as ketamine contains methamphetamine.

The risk includes being unable to sleep for a long period of time.

Click to play video: 'B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down' B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down
B.C.’s deadly toxic drug crisis shows no signs of slowing down – Sep 29, 2021

Interior Health says no matter what or how you use (smoking, snorting, injecting), take steps to prevent overdosing.

These steps include:

  • Avoid mixing drugs.
  • Use with others around or at an overdose prevention site.
  • Start with a small amount.
  • Carry naloxone and know how to use it.
  • Use the LifeGuard app.

For more information and drug checking results, go to Interior Health’s website.

Click to play video: 'B.C. teen actor died of fentanyl overdose' B.C. teen actor died of fentanyl overdose
B.C. teen actor died of fentanyl overdose – Sep 9, 2021
