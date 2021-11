Send this page to someone via email

A woman in her mid-20s was rushed to hospital with a serious injury after she was shot in the hand in Calgary’s Cranston neighbourhood on Saturday, according to EMS.

The incident happened in the 300 block of Cranberry Circle S.E. at around 2:15 p.m.

An EMS spokesperson said the woman was in serious but stable, non-life-threatening condition.

Police have not responded to Global News’ request for comment.