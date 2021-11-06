Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Armed robbers make off with cash, pills from Abbotsford pharmacy: police

By Simon Little Global News
Posted November 6, 2021 2:24 pm
Abbotsford police are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy on Blueridge Drive on Wednesday evening. View image in full screen
Abbotsford police are investigating an armed robbery at a pharmacy on Blueridge Drive on Wednesday evening. Global News

Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating an armed robbery at a local pharmacy earlier this week.

Police say three men entered the pharmacy in the 30400 block of Blueridge Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and pulled a gun on staff.

Read more: Police release photo of suspect in armed Abbotsford bank robbery

The suspects fled with money and prescription drugs, police said. No staff or customers were injured.

Police said the trio of suspects all appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30, dressed in black and wearing medical masks.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has video shot in the area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults' Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults
Vancouver Police see uptick in stranger assaults – Oct 21, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Armed Robbery tagAbbotsford tagAbbotsford crime tagPharmacy Robbery tagpharmacy theft tagAbbotsford robbery tagstolen prescription drugs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers