Armed robbers make off with cash, pills from Abbotsford pharmacy: police

Abbotsford, B.C., police are investigating an armed robbery at a local pharmacy earlier this week.

Police say three men entered the pharmacy in the 30400 block of Blueridge Drive shortly before 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and pulled a gun on staff.

The suspects fled with money and prescription drugs, police said. No staff or customers were injured.

Police said the trio of suspects all appeared to be between the ages of 20 and 30, dressed in black and wearing medical masks.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has video shot in the area between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. on Nov. 3 is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

