Traffic

Pair injured after car hits tree in Malahide Township, Ont.

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted November 6, 2021 1:37 pm
Elgin County OPP say two people were rushed to hospital after a vehicle hit a tree in Malahide Township.

Police say emergency crews responded to a crash on Imperial Road at Rush Creek Line around 1:10 a.m. Saturday.

A vehicle had reportedly struck a tree, police say.

The two occupants of the vehicle were taken to hospital. OPP say one of them had critical injuries.

Imperial Road was closed at Rush Creek Line for the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

