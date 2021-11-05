4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 17

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,106.

The latest data shows Guelph has 17 active cases, with no new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,044 while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Eight new cases were also reported in Wellington County, with its total case count climbing to 2,081.

Active cases increased to 22 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is just one case being treated in a hospital.

The Upper Grand District School Board is reporting three cases among staff and students at Drayton Heights Public School in Wellington County. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School in Guelph is reporting one case.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 85.9 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.4 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.8 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,850 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 350 first doses, roughly 600 second doses and 900 third doses.

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Friday, 80.3 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.