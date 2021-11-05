SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

4 new COVID-19 cases reported in Guelph, active cases increase to 17

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted November 5, 2021 2:45 pm
Click to play video: 'Do COVID-19 vaccine mandates really put health care systems at risk?' Do COVID-19 vaccine mandates really put health care systems at risk?
WATCH: Backlash is mounting in Quebec and Ontario, where COVID-19 vaccine mandates for health-care workers have been ditched. The provinces believe the rules could result in staff shortages. But would health-care systems really be at risk? Eric Sorensen has a reality check.

Guelph’s public health unit reported four new cases of COVID-19 in the city on Friday as the total case count during the pandemic reached 5,106.

The latest data shows Guelph has 17 active cases, with no new recoveries being reported.

Total resolved cases are at 5,044 while the city’s fatal case count of 45 has remained unchanged for several weeks.

Read more: How do you get a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Guelph?

Eight new cases were also reported in Wellington County, with its total case count climbing to 2,081.

Active cases increased to 22 with two recoveries reported. The death toll in the county related to the novel coronavirus stayed at 38.

Across Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph, there is just one case being treated in a hospital.

The Upper Grand District School Board is reporting three cases among staff and students at Drayton Heights Public School in Wellington County. Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic High School in Guelph is reporting one case.

The University of Guelph reported one active case on campus.

Click to play video: 'Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says' Children under 12 leading new COVID-19 infections across Canada, PHAC says

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health said 85.9 per cent of eligible residents — those who are turning 12 in 2021 and older — are considered fully vaccinated, while 88.4 have received one dose of vaccine.

In Guelph, 91.2 per cent of eligible residents are fully vaccinated and 93.8 per cent are partially vaccinated, while in Wellington County, 78.7 per cent are fully vaccinated and 80.8 per cent have received one dose.

So far this week, about 1,850 vaccine shots have been administered, including about 350 first doses, roughly 600 second doses and 900 third doses.

Read more: Guelph Hospital’s employee COVID-19 vaccination policy remains in place

Public health is publishing COVID-19 vaccination rates within the local secondary and elementary schools.

As of Friday, 80.3 per cent of eligible students in the Upper Grand District School Board have been fully vaccinated, while 82.4 per cent have had two doses in the Wellington Catholic District School Board.

