Councillors pushing for review of Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw

Changes could be coming to Hamilton’s fireworks bylaw amid concerns that modern fireworks are much more powerful and more dangerous than ever before.

Ward 9 councillor Brad Clark brought forward a motion to review the bylaw during Thursday’s emergency and community services committee, where it was approved unanimously by his fellow councillors.

Clark suggested fireworks are louder than what he recalled during his youth and that’s he’s received numerous phone calls and complaints throughout the year – not just around the holidays.

“I recall them being Roman candles and the fire at the schoolhouse that was going to burn,” Clark said.

“Small fireworks that quite literally could be set on the road and set off, and there was very little risk to residential properties. Now we’re having fireworks that are much louder, they go up much further.”

In addition to fireworks being increasingly powerful, the motion also references several residential fires started by fireworks in the province this year, as well as the death of Columbus Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks, who died this past summer after being struck in the chest by a fireworks blast.

Clark said it’s not about banning firework displays altogether but finding a ‘compromise’ that will allow residents to continue setting them off in a way that isn’t disruptive or dangerous.

The bylaw currently allows for small personal fireworks displays on private property on Victoria Day and Canada Day, as well as the two days before and after those holidays, in the event of inclement weather on the actual holiday.

Ward 6 councillor Tom Jackson, who seconded the motion, says people are taking advantage of the bylaw as it stands, saying there were people setting off fireworks on every day of the weekend surrounding the last two holidays in his ward.

“It wasn’t weather-related at all. People were just taking advantage of the fact they could, four or five times on that weekend, have legal fireworks, and that caused a lot of disruption and impact to the quality of life for a number of my constituents.”

There are circumstances where a special permit can be obtained from the fire department to set off fireworks in public parks on other days of the year, but fire chief Dave Cunliffe said those are usually reserved for ‘professional-type’ events.

“The bylaw is for family fireworks and it’s meant…for those of us that remember, it used to be done out in front of your house, on your driveway with the pale of sand,” said Cunliffe.

Now, he said the city is seeing “groups of neighbours” putting on what could be considered “full-fledged fireworks displays”.

Jackson also acknowledged people have been frustrated during “this stinking pandemic” and looking for some release, but he said there has to be some restraint.

“I’m not here to kibosh or to pour water on top of those fireworks…that are family-oriented and done safely. But I’m telling you, it’s gotten a bit out of hand.”

If approved at the next council meeting, city staff and Hamilton’s fire chief will come back with recommendations for potential changes sometime in the new year.