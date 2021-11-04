Menu

Crime

City of Kawartha Lakes woman provides false name during arrest for impaired driving: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 4, 2021 1:24 pm
Police in Lindsay say a woman provided officers with a false name on two occasions. View image in full screen
Police in Lindsay say a woman provided officers with a false name on two occasions. Global News Peterborough file

Lindsay police say a woman gave police a false name following an arrest for impaired driving last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an arrest was made in an incident on Oct. 30 on Lindsay Street South. At the time of the arrest, the woman identified herself as Kimberly LaPierre.

Read more: Weekend impaired driving arrests made in Peterborough and Lindsay: police

Police said Thursday that the accused went to the police station on Wednesday and reported that she had provided police with a false identity at the time of her arrest and on another separate incident.

Krista LaPierre of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Ops Township) has been charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9.

