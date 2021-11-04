City of Kawartha Lakes woman provides false name during arrest for impaired driving: police

Send this page to someone via email

Lindsay police say a woman gave police a false name following an arrest for impaired driving last week.

According to the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service, an arrest was made in an incident on Oct. 30 on Lindsay Street South. At the time of the arrest, the woman identified herself as Kimberly LaPierre.

Police said Thursday that the accused went to the police station on Wednesday and reported that she had provided police with a false identity at the time of her arrest and on another separate incident.

Krista LaPierre of the City of Kawartha Lakes (in the former Ops Township) has been charged with two counts of obstructing a peace officer.

Story continues below advertisement

She was released and will appear in court in Lindsay on Dec. 9.