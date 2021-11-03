Menu

Canada

21-year-old man sent to trauma centre following workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:57 pm
A 21-year-old man has been sent to a trauma centre by Ornge Air ambulance following a workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont. View image in full screen
A 21-year-old man has been sent to a trauma centre by Ornge Air ambulance following a workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

A 21-year-old man has been sent to a trauma centre by Ornge Air ambulance following a workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont., on Wednesday.

Officers and emergency services were called to a rural property on 9th Line for a report of an injured worker.

Read more: Police bust gathering of 1,500 that violated COVID-19 restrictions in Amaranth, Ont.

According to police, the worker was injured on the job site while operating farm equipment.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident, and an inspector will be attending the scene.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
