21-year-old man sent to trauma centre following workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

A 21-year-old man has been sent to a trauma centre by Ornge Air ambulance following a workplace accident in Amaranth, Ont., on Wednesday.

Officers and emergency services were called to a rural property on 9th Line for a report of an injured worker.

According to police, the worker was injured on the job site while operating farm equipment.

Ontario’s Ministry of Labour was notified of the incident, and an inspector will be attending the scene.

4:39 Trapped miners in Sudbury serve as a grim reminder of the dangers in the industry Trapped miners in Sudbury serve as a grim reminder of the dangers in the industry – Sep 29, 2021

Advertisement