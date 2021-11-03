SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Politics

Over 300 Hamilton city workers not in compliance with COVID vaccine policy facing unpaid leave

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 4:49 pm
As of Nov. 3, the city of Hamilton says just over 300 employees are not in compliance with the city's vaccine verification program. View image in full screen
As of Nov. 3, the city of Hamilton says just over 300 employees are not in compliance with the city's vaccine verification program. Global News

The City of Hamilton is estimating some 300 employees will be put on unpaid leave for not meeting one of three criteria in keeping with the city’s COVID-19 vaccination verification policy.

As of the beginning of November, city employees who have not provided proof of a pair of vaccine doses and not participating in bi-weekly rapid testing were told they could be sitting on the sidelines as early as Thursday.

A spokesperson for the city says as of Wednesday afternoon about four per cent of the city’s estimated 7,500 staffers have either not proven they’re fully vaccinated, did not pick up a rapid testing kit, or for other reasons cannot comply with the policy.

As of Nov. 3, the departments expected to have the most people put on leave include the HSR where about 5 per cent of bus operators have not yet complied: the Hamilton Fire Department with 6.1 per cent of suppression employees having not come through; and 9.6 per cent of public works affecting waste management as well as parks and cemeteries staff.

“As a result of these absences, it is possible that we will experience potential operational or service delivery challenges,” the city said in a statement Wednesday afternoon.

On Monday, emergency operations centre (EOC) director Jason Thorne revealed that only 95 per cent of staff came forward with the necessary information, which included 92 per cent saying they were fully vaccinated.

As per the city’s policy — approved by city council during a special meeting –– the remaining staff would have to sit out or engage in weekly testing.

“So staff in those cases must take their test from home and submit test results online every Monday and Thursday, regardless of their shift schedule or where their place of work may be,” Thorne said.

Story continues below advertisement

“We remain committed to protecting the health and well-being of Hamiltonians as well as the progress made in keeping case counts low and reducing the spread of the COVID-19 virus and Delta variant,” mayor Fred Eisenberger said in a Wednesday release.

“We know how destructive the alternative is and we will continue to follow a data-driven approach to guide decisions that protect public health.”

