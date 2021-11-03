Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

N.S. man charged for making ‘belligerent, disrespectful and offensive’ calls to RCMP

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted November 3, 2021 8:46 am
Click to play video: 'New Brunswick town questions RCMP communication' New Brunswick town questions RCMP communication
The acting mayor of St. George, N.B. is raising concerns after she says recent crimes have been brought to her attention by social media and not RCMP. Travis Fortnum reports – Mar 14, 2021

The Yarmouth Rural RCMP in Nova Scotia has charged a man for “making harassing phone calls” to the RCMP operational communications centre.

In a release on Wednesday, police say a 28-year-old man from the community of Dayton called the RCMP shortly before 10 a.m. on Nov. 1 to enquire about an investigation.

He was “belligerent, disrespectful and offensive with the RCMP call-taker,” it said.

“Over the next thirty minutes, the man called the RCMP (operational communications centre) and openly advised call-takers, supervisors, and a senior police officer that he intended to waste the RCMP’s time and would continue calling,” the release said.

“The man was provided multiple warnings concerning the proper use of emergency services and that he was tying up the phone lines of critical infrastructure.”

Read more: Nova Scotia RCMP search for badge stolen from retired officer

Story continues below advertisement

The release said officers attended his home and arrested the man without incident.

Dryden Frederick Clayton Perry, 28, of Dayton, has been charged with harassing communications and breach of probation. Perry was released on conditions and will appear in Yarmouth Provincial Court on November 8, 2021 at 9:30 a.m.

“The RCMP would like to remind the public to contact the police or other emergency services when their services are required,” it said.

“Please do not tie up 911 lines or intentionally contact emergency services when the situation is not an emergency. If your matter is not urgent, it can be dealt with by calling your local police or RCMP Detachment directly.”

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova Scotia Crime tagYarmouth RCMP tagYarmouth provincial court tagHarassing phone calls tagharassing call tagOdd police stories Canada tagphone harassment tagrcmp operational communications centre tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers