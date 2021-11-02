Menu

Crime

Edmonton police charge former drama teacher, actor after historic sexual assault investigation

By Jessika Guse Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 8:23 pm
Edmonton police have charged Patrick Charles Howarth, 49, in connection with a sexual assault investigation. View image in full screen
Edmonton police have charged Patrick Charles Howarth, 49, in connection with a sexual assault investigation. Courtesy: Edmonton Police

A 49-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with sexual assaults dating back to the early 2000s and police believe there could be more victims.

On Oct. 26, Edmonton Police Service charged Patrick Charles Howarth with sexual assault and sexual exploitation.

An investigation into multiple alleged sexual assaults against a female victim started back in August.

Read more: Edmonton police ask public for doorbell and CCTV footage to identify sexual assault suspect

In a news release issued Tuesday, police said the alleged assaults took place between March 2006 and September 2007.

Howarth is accused of initiating a relationship and sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl on multiple occasions. During the period when the alleged assaults took place, police said he was contracted as an actor and “fight captain” with the Citadel Theatre from March until June of 2006.

Story continues below advertisement

Howarth was also contracted in an instructional role within the drama department at the University of Alberta from January to March 2007. Police said at the time of the incidents, he would have been in his mid-30s.

Read more: Charges laid after ETS sexual assaults, police believe there may be more victims

Investigators said due to Howarth’s former employment and the allegations of sexual assault against the teenage girl, police have reason to believe there may be additional victims.

The EPS encourages any other potential victims or anyone with information regarding these incidents to contact them by phone at 780-423-4567. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers online.

