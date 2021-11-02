Menu

Education

‘No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you’ll go boom boom’: RCMP have poetic warning for drivers

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted November 2, 2021 10:38 am
It's only the end of October and RCMP has already been to numerous crashes on B.C. Highways including one where an officer and a partner agency were almost struck by a passing vehicle.
It's only the end of October and RCMP has already been to numerous crashes on B.C. Highways including one where an officer and a partner agency were almost struck by a passing vehicle. Courtesy: Merritt RCMP

Merritt Mounties have sent out a warning that is hard to misinterpret.

“No zoomy zoom on the slicky slick or you’ll go boom boom” is the headline on a media release asking the public to watch their speed relative to conditions on the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C.

“‘Twas the end of October in Merritt, and all around, the snow was falling onto the high ground,” Merritt RCMP said in the release.

“Vehicles were speeding on highways without care, hoping to make their destinations as quick as a hare. From the mountain peaks there arose such a clatter as vehicles crashed and flipped due to white matter. Merritt RCMP and partners rushed to the scenes placing themselves in danger with a small hope to glean.”

Story continues below advertisement

They go on to ask motorists to slow down this winter season so all can be safe, and remind drivers to use their brakes when they see flashing lights.

“We are pleading with the public to please slow down when driving this winter season,” Sgt. Josh Roda said in the press release.

“It’s only the end of October and we’ve already been to numerous crashes on our Highways and one where an officer and a partner agency were almost struck by a passing vehicle.”

Merritt RCMP say winter tires or chains are required on select highways in British Columbia, including the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 97C. Please visit the Drive BC website to see all the designated routes.

Story continues below advertisement

 

