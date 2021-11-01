Assiniboine Credit Union members mistakenly charged $1,000 ‘Maintenance Service Charge’

Send this page to someone via email

Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) members might want to take a look at their accounts.

But take a deep breath first.

A number of members took to social media Monday to complain about a $1,000 “Maintenance Service Charge” that showed up on their accounts Sunday night.

A spokesperson for ACU confirmed some members were charged $1,000 instead of their regular monthly fee.

“As soon as we saw the issue we immediately took action to correct it,” Dean Beleyowski said in an email to Global News.

“Our team is continuing to work on it as we speak and most of the charges have been reversed.

“We are investigating how this happened, and the extent, to ensure it does not happen again.”

Beleyowski said ACU is evaluating “other impacts on members,” including further costs members may have incurred as a result of the charge, such as NSF charges for automatic withdrawals.

“If members incurred additional charges because of this maintenance charge we will work with them to correct those charges,” Beleyowski said.

#ACUMemberNews: we are currently looking into reports of an issue that occurred with some member accounts. Updates will posted here and on https://t.co/UYDu6QCBo6. Thank you for your patience. — Assiniboine CU (@MyAssiniboine) November 1, 2021

