Money

Assiniboine Credit Union members mistakenly charged $1,000 ‘Maintenance Service Charge’

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 4:12 pm
A number of members took to social media Monday to complain about a $1,000 'maintenance charge' that showed up on their accounts Sunday night.
A number of members took to social media Monday to complain about a $1,000 'maintenance charge' that showed up on their accounts Sunday night. Shane Gibson/Global News

Assiniboine Credit Union (ACU) members might want to take a look at their accounts.

But take a deep breath first.

Read more: Manitoba credit unions not included in ‘stress test’ mortgage rules

A number of members took to social media Monday to complain about a $1,000 “Maintenance Service Charge” that showed up on their accounts Sunday night.

A spokesperson for ACU confirmed some members were charged $1,000 instead of their regular monthly fee.




“As soon as we saw the issue we immediately took action to correct it,” Dean Beleyowski said in an email to Global News.



“Our team is continuing to work on it as we speak and most of the charges have been reversed.

Read more: Bank of Montreal leaving historic building in Winnipeg after more than 100 years

“We are investigating how this happened, and the extent, to ensure it does not happen again.”

Beleyowski said ACU is evaluating “other impacts on members,” including further costs members may have incurred as a result of the charge, such as NSF charges for automatic withdrawals.

“If members incurred additional charges because of this maintenance charge we will work with them to correct those charges,” Beleyowski said.

