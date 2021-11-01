Menu

Money

Milk, cheese and butter prices could soar in Canada next year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2021 1:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Consumer Matters: Canadians buying more discount grocery items than 2020' Consumer Matters: Canadians buying more discount grocery items than 2020
With food prices rising along with inflation, a new survey from Dalhousie University suggests more than 40% of Canadians are increasingly seeking sales and deals at the grocery store. Consumer Matters reporter Anne Drewa has more – Oct 6, 2021

The Canadian Dairy Commission is recommending an 8.4 per cent increase in farm gate milk prices, a large hike that is expected to raise the cost of dairy products on store shelves in the new year.

The federal Crown corporation says the price increase is expected to be approved by provincial authorities next month and take effect Feb. 1.

The commission says the higher price processors will pay will help offset increased production costs for farmers due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It says feed, energy and fertilizer costs have all been particularly impacted, causing farmer revenues to fall below the cost of production.

Read more: Food prices rose nearly 4% in September. These products saw the biggest jump

Sylvain Charlebois, director of the Agri-Food Analytics Lab at Dalhousie University, says the price hike is nearly double the previous record of 4.52 per cent set in 2017.

He says the retail price of milk in grocery stores could increase as much as 10 per cent while prices for dairy products like butter, cheese and yogurt could soar as much as 15 per cent.

Meanwhile, the dairy commission says its also recognizes a five per cent increase in milk processing costs such as packaging, labour and transportation.

It also says it’s raising the support price for butter used in its storage programs to manage supply and demand by 12.4 per cent.

Click to play video: 'Think your grocery bill is high? Get ready to pay even more' Think your grocery bill is high? Get ready to pay even more
Think your grocery bill is high? Get ready to pay even more – Sep 3, 2021
© 2021 The Canadian Press
