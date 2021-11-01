Menu

Canada

Child struck in Napanee on Halloween night suffered minor injuries: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted November 1, 2021 11:16 am
Lennox and Addington OPP say a child is recovering well after it was struck by a vehicle in Napanee Halloween night. OPP say the driver of the vehicle is not at fault. View image in full screen
Lennox and Addington OPP say a child is recovering well after it was struck by a vehicle in Napanee Halloween night. OPP say the driver of the vehicle is not at fault. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

OPP say a child that was hit by a vehicle in Napanee Sunday night is at home recovering well.

According to police, the collision took place on John Street around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

Read more: Reports of possible drugs found among Halloween candy in Belleville: police

The child reportedly ran out into the street between two parked cars and was struck by a vehicle, but police say the vehicle stopped immediately.

The 11-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries but was released and is doing well police say.

The driver will not be charged in this incident.

