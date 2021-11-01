Child struck in Napanee on Halloween night suffered minor injuries: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

OPP say a child that was hit by a vehicle in Napanee Sunday night is at home recovering well.

According to police, the collision took place on John Street around 8:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

The child reportedly ran out into the street between two parked cars and was struck by a vehicle, but police say the vehicle stopped immediately.

The 11-year-old was sent to hospital with minor injuries but was released and is doing well police say.

The driver will not be charged in this incident.