Police to attend Welland high school Monday following online threat

Students at Centennial Secondary School in Welland, Ont., will arrive to find a police presence at the school on Monday following a threat made on social media.

In an email to parents Friday evening and shared with Global News, school principal Tammy Zonneveld said police officers would be on site at the school on Thorold Road at the start of the week “in order to reassure students and parents.”

Police were at the school Friday investigating reports of an online threat.

Zonneveld first notified parents of the situation via email shortly before 4 p.m. Oct. 29 saying they were “aware of the possible threat through social media” and had “thoroughly investigated” the matter in conjunction with police.

According to an update sent around 6:30 p.m., police confirmed that the matter had been dealt with.

“Niagara Regional Police have been in contact this evening and have informed us that the issue has been resolved and there is no threat to student safety.”