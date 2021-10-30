Menu

Canada

Police to attend Welland high school Monday following online threat

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted October 30, 2021 1:46 pm
Niagara Regional patrol car. View image in full screen
Niagara Regional patrol car. Don Mitchell / Global News

Students at Centennial Secondary School in Welland, Ont., will arrive to find a police presence at the school on Monday following a threat made on social media.

In an email to parents Friday evening and shared with Global News, school principal Tammy Zonneveld said police officers would be on site at the school on Thorold Road at the start of the week “in order to reassure students and parents.”

Police were at the school Friday investigating reports of an online threat.

Read more: Threats against Prince Edward County school lead to arrest of 14-year-old

Zonneveld first notified parents of the situation via email shortly before 4 p.m. Oct. 29 saying they were “aware of the possible threat through social media” and had “thoroughly investigated” the matter in conjunction with police.

According to an update sent around 6:30 p.m., police confirmed that the matter had been dealt with.

“Niagara Regional Police have been in contact this evening and have informed us that the issue has been resolved and there is no threat to student safety.”

Niagara Regional Police tagSchool Threat tagPolice Presence tagonline threat tagsocial media threat tagCentennial Secondary School tagWelland high school tag

