Guelph, Ont. police say missing man hasn’t be heard from in nearly 3 weeks

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are looking for a missing 25-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from in nearly three weeks.

In a news release, police said Nicholas Frost cut off ties with a local service agency that had been assisting him.

The last time he was seen was on Sept. 25 by a support worker and he was last heard from on Oct. 9, when he sent a text message cancelling an appointment with that worker.

Police said Frost has no fixed address and is believed to be living outside in secluded wooded areas.

He has family in Guelph but they have also not heard from him in quite some time, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7177.