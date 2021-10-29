Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Guelph, Ont. police say missing man hasn’t be heard from in nearly 3 weeks

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 4:46 pm
Guelph police are looking for a missing 25-year-old man. View image in full screen
Guelph police are looking for a missing 25-year-old man. Guelph police

Police in Guelph, Ont., say they are looking for a missing 25-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from in nearly three weeks.

In a news release, police said Nicholas Frost cut off ties with a local service agency that had been assisting him.

Read more: Ontario promises $36 million for Indigenous mental health supports

The last time he was seen was on Sept. 25 by a support worker and he was last heard from on Oct. 9, when he sent a text message cancelling an appointment with that worker.

Police said Frost has no fixed address and is believed to be living outside in secluded wooded areas.

He has family in Guelph but they have also not heard from him in quite some time, police said.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Guelph police at 519-824-1212 ext. 7177.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelph tagmissing person tagGuelph Police tagGuelph News tagMissing Man tagMissing Man Guelph tagMissing person guelph tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers