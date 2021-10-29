Menu

Canada

Schools closed to students in N.B. as CUPE begins strike action

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted October 29, 2021 8:10 am
Click to play video: 'Public sector workers in New Brunswick prepare to strike' Public sector workers in New Brunswick prepare to strike
About 20,000 civil servants are getting ready to strike and Premier Blaine Higgs says he’ll force them back to work. Mediated talks with CUPE broke down yesterday and both sides say they’re at a stalemate. Nathalie Sturgeon has more.

All schools in New Brunswick are closed for students as public sector workers have officially begun their strike at 6 a.m. Friday.

The strike comes after CUPE officials said the government abruptly walked away from contract talks earlier this week.

Those on strike Friday include school bus drivers, custodians, some health-care workers in rehabilitation and therapy, educational support staff, workers in transportation and infrastructure and community college workers.

The union had already served notice this month that its 22,000 members in 10 locals had voted 94 per cent in favour of a strike to back demands for higher wages.

However, in a release, the union did not indicate which locals were striking Friday.

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost told a news conference in Fredericton Wednesday that a strike ws imminent.

Drost said the government was offering annual wage increases of two per cent for five years, while the union’s last offer sought three per cent per year for four years. That was down from an original request for five per cent increases in each year of a four-year deal.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said if a strike does happen, he’d be prepared to order CUPE members back to work.

Public sector workers in New Brunswick prepare to strike

More to come

-Files from The Canadian Press

