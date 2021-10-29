Schools closed to students in N.B. as CUPE begins strike action

Send this page to someone via email

All schools in New Brunswick are closed for students as public sector workers have officially begun their strike at 6 a.m. Friday.

The strike comes after CUPE officials said the government abruptly walked away from contract talks earlier this week.

Those on strike Friday include school bus drivers, custodians, some health-care workers in rehabilitation and therapy, educational support staff, workers in transportation and infrastructure and community college workers.

The union had already served notice this month that its 22,000 members in 10 locals had voted 94 per cent in favour of a strike to back demands for higher wages.

However, in a release, the union did not indicate which locals were striking Friday.

STRIKE: CUPE workers in New Brunswick have officially started walking picket lines. News release attached. The union doesn’t indicate which locals are officially striking Friday. pic.twitter.com/TFsdYEoLFI — Travis Fortnum (@travisfortnum) October 29, 2021

CUPE New Brunswick president Steve Drost told a news conference in Fredericton Wednesday that a strike ws imminent.

Drost said the government was offering annual wage increases of two per cent for five years, while the union’s last offer sought three per cent per year for four years. That was down from an original request for five per cent increases in each year of a four-year deal.

Earlier this week, Premier Blaine Higgs said if a strike does happen, he’d be prepared to order CUPE members back to work.

1:57 Public sector workers in New Brunswick prepare to strike Public sector workers in New Brunswick prepare to strike

More to come

-Files from The Canadian Press