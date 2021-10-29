Guelph United F.C. hosts first playoff game this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph United F.C.’s first season in League1 Ontario couldn’t have been better.

The men’s semi-pro soccer club finished first in the west division and clinched the playoffs.

They’ll host the defending champions Masters Futbol Academy on Oct. 30.

General manager and associate head coach Keith Mason said Masters FA has plenty of experience.

“They’re very strong, they’re very technical, but the experience of going through it and winning it all is a huge bonus for them and we know that’s where it’s going to be tough,” Mason said.

Going into their inaugural season, Mason said their goal was to qualify for the playoffs.

Now, it’s to win the title.

And while their opponents may have the experience and technical ability, he said Guelph put a squad together that can be not only competitive but can win for a chance to play in the final.

The team has produced on the field this year too, leading the league with 42 goals.

Mason said he always knew this team was going to have an attacking style and be exciting to watch.

He said three of Guelph’s players are among the league’s top scorers.

“In our recruitment, we’ve picked up I believe to be the two best players in the league in Jace Kotsopoulos and Tomasz Skublak,” he said.

“Jace is top of the golden boot scoring charts with 15 goals and Tommy’s third and he has 10. And then Alexander Zis, a midfielder of ours, he’s in fourth place with eight goals. So we’ve got exciting talent that’s in those forward positions that all have Canadian Premier League (CPL), full professional experience behind them.”

Mason said the numbers, paired with some of the players’ experience, certainly play a big role in their domination against teams in the offensive zone.

Ahead of their semi-final against Masters FA, he said they won’t change their strategy. Mason said it just comes down to playing to their strengths.

“Our strength is in our attacking players,” he said.

“We have good defenders, don’t get me wrong, but the strength and the stars of this team are in our forward line so we have to play to that strength and we will continue to do that in the playoffs.”

Mason adds the crowd has played a huge part in their team’s success this year and he said a huge, record crowd will help the players.

To purchase tickets, you can go to Guelph United F.C.’s website. COVID-19 protocols are also in effect.

The kick-off is at 5:00 pm inside Alumni Stadium at the University of Guelph.