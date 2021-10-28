Menu

Politics

Bobby Cameron re-elected Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted October 28, 2021 11:28 pm
Members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) voted to re-elect Chief Bobby Cameron in Saskatoon on Thursday. View image in full screen
Members of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN) voted to re-elect Chief Bobby Cameron in Saskatoon on Thursday. File / Global News

After several delays, Bobby Cameron was re-elected FSIN Chief on Thursday night with 75 per cent of the vote.

Read more: Would-be candidates deemed ineligible for Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations election

Also elected were Vice Chief David Pratt, Second Vice Chief Dutch Lerat, Third Vice Chief Alyson Bear and Fourth Vice Chief Heather Bear.

Polls were supposed to close at 2p.m. but due to several technological issues, they were delayed twice.

Out of 1,088 eligible voters, 992 participated in the FSIN election.

Read more: Wooden teepee raised at new FSIN building in Saskatoon

The elected officials will represent 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan to honour the intent of treaties and promote, protect and implement treaty promises that were made more than a century ago.

