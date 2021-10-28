Bobby Cameron re-elected Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations Chief

Send this page to someone via email

After several delays, Bobby Cameron was re-elected FSIN Chief on Thursday night with 75 per cent of the vote.

Also elected were Vice Chief David Pratt, Second Vice Chief Dutch Lerat, Third Vice Chief Alyson Bear and Fourth Vice Chief Heather Bear.

Polls were supposed to close at 2p.m. but due to several technological issues, they were delayed twice.

Out of 1,088 eligible voters, 992 participated in the FSIN election.

The elected officials will represent 74 First Nations in Saskatchewan to honour the intent of treaties and promote, protect and implement treaty promises that were made more than a century ago.

