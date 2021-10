Send this page to someone via email

RCMP is investigating a homicide after a 73-year-old woman was found dead at a home in the RM of Hanover Wednesday afternoon.

Police found the woman just before 1 p.m., and soon after, a male suspect was arrested in Winnipeg.

Police say the victim and the suspect knew each other.

The investigation continues.