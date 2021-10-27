SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Outbreak at R.G. Sinclair rises to 12 cases, students across LDSB test positive

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 4:26 pm
A total of 20 cases of COVID-19 and two outbreaks have been linked to Limestone District School Board schools over the last week. . View image in full screen
A total of 20 cases of COVID-19 and two outbreaks have been linked to Limestone District School Board schools over the last week. . Mike Postovit / Global Kingston

COVID-19 cases continue to spread within Limestone District School Board schools, according to a news release sent out Wednesday evening.

An outbreak at R.G. Sinclair Public School in Kingston, Ont., has grown to 12 cases, with one staff member and 11 students testing positive.

An investigation into the outbreak has brought up evidence that transmission is occurring outside of the school environment, through activities like playdates, the board said Wednesday.

Read more: COVID-19 outbreak declared at R. G. Sinclair Public School in Kingston

Despite the growing number of cases, the school remains open.

Another outbreak has been declared at J.G. Simcoe Public School, within a Grade 1-2 combined class that was already isolating. The school has five positive cases but only two are linked to the outbreak. The school remains open.

The board says one student at each of the following schools tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, causing the dismissal of one class at each school:

  • Lord Strathcona Public School,
  • Loyalist Collegiate & Vocational Institute
  • Rideau Heights Public Schoo

All the aforementioned schools remain open.

A total of 20 cases of COVID-19 have been linked to Limestone schools over the last week.

Limestone School Board to use some surplus money to increase it’s covid-19 spending – Oct 15, 2020
