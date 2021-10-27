Woman in her 40s latest COVID-19 victim in Waterloo Region

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Public Health reported a new COVID-19-related death on Wednesday, raising the death toll in the area up to 303.

“Today we are reporting one death in our community related to COVID-19. The individual was a female in her 40s,” medical officer of health Dr. Hsiu Li Wang stated.

“I wish to express my deep sympathy to the family and loved ones of the individual.”

There have now been four COVID-19-related deaths in Waterloo Region in October.

Waterloo Public Health also said that a sixth case has been connected to the outbreak at Junior’s Sportsbar and Grill in Cambridge.

The agency issued a statement on Monday that said those who visited the restaurant from “Sunday, Oct. 17 up to and including Friday, Oct. 22, may have been exposed to COVID-19 and are considered to be high-risk contacts.”

It also recommended that they self-isolate immediately.

The outbreak is one of four currently active in Waterloo Region with two of the others being at schools.

The agency also reported another nine positive tests for the coronavirus on Tuesday, lifting the total number of cases in the area to 20,037.

This drops the rolling seven-day average number of new cases back down to an even 12.

Another 14 people were also cleared of the virus, pushing the total number of resolved cases in the region to 19,636.

The area is back down to having 11 people in hospital as a result of COVID-19, including two patients in intensive care.

Waterloo Public Health reports that there have now been 892,619 COVID-19 vaccinations done in the area, 733 more than it reported 24 hours earlier.

It also says that 442,519 residents have now had two doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, which is 439 more than it announced Monday.

This means that 75.15 per cent of all area residents are now fully vaccinated, a number that jumps to 87.27 per cent when one discounts those who are ineligible to be vaccinated.

Elsewhere, Ontario reported 321 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as active cases across the province have dropped below 3,000. The provincial case total now stands at 598,431.

Of the 321 new cases recorded, the data showed 158 were unvaccinated people, 12 were partially vaccinated people, 118 were fully vaccinated people and for 33 people the vaccination status was unknown.

According to Wednesday’s report, 66 cases were recorded in Toronto, 33 in York Region, 27 each in Ottawa and Sudbury, 17 each in Halton Region and Windsor Essex, 16 each in Peel Region and Middlesex-London and 15 in Niagara Region.

All other local public health units reported fewer than 15 new cases in the provincial report.

The death toll in the province has risen to 9,862 as 10 new deaths were recorded, with one death having occurred more than a month ago.