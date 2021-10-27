Menu

Money

Nearly half of Canadian workers think working remotely could hinder career growth: survey

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted October 27, 2021 2:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Office or work from home? Tips for managing stress as you make the decision' Office or work from home? Tips for managing stress as you make the decision
Worry management expert Denise Marek joins 'The Morning Show' with stress management tips for employees working from home and returning to work – Sep 20, 2021

If you’ve been working from home during the pandemic and have been worried about your job performance, you’re not alone.

A new survey by Angus Reid on behalf of technology company Cisco suggests nearly half of Canadian workers think in-person workers could have more career growth opportunities than someone who works remotely.

Click to play video: 'Pandemic accelerates work-from-home revolution' Pandemic accelerates work-from-home revolution
Pandemic accelerates work-from-home revolution – Oct 17, 2021

However, 77 per cent believe flexibility is a key factor that’ll be part of their decision to stay with or leave a company.

The company says the results show how important it is for employers to create a workplace culture that supports both remote and in-person workers equally and start to think about what workspaces will look like in the future.

Read more: Will Canadians ditch the office? Many want to keep working at home after the pandemic

“No matter where employees work – from their home, office or a coffee shop – organizations need to prioritize employee needs and expectations to retain their talent,” Cisco Canada president Shannon Leininger said.

Click to play video: 'Ask an Expert: remote working' Ask an Expert: remote working
Ask an Expert: remote working – Aug 8, 2021

Leininger said teams need to get together to define what hybrid work actually means in their office, since work models will vary from workplace to workplace.

Cisco said results from the Canadian survey align with the company’s Hybrid Work Index, which measures how work habits have been shaped by the COVID-19 pandemic. Among its findings is that personal health and wellness, as well as flexible work arrangements, are keys to the future of hybrid work.

–with files from The Canadian Press

