Middlesex London Health Unit amends Section 22 Order for social distancing in bars, restaurants

In keeping with the province’s recent announcement, the Middlesex London Health Unit has amended its Section 22 Class Order for social distancing in bars and restaurants.

On Monday, Ontario lifted the capacity limits for facilities requiring proof of COVID-19 immunizations in businesses like restaurants, gyms and casinos.

Following the change from the province, the MLHU effective immediately amended the order to remove the physical distancing requirements of two metres or by a barrier for eating and drinking at designated tables.

“In addition to the proof of vaccination requirement, masking continues to play an important role in reducing COVID-19 transmission in settings where physical distancing cannot be maintained,” says Dr. Alex Summers, Associate Medical Officer of Health with the Middlesex-London Health Unit.

The Section 22 Order remains in effect, requiring that food and drinks be consumed in designated areas and that all customers wear masks except when they are eating or drinking while seated or in a designed area.

The health unit’s Section 22 Order for organized public events and social gatherings remains in effect.

“As COVID-19 cases continue to be associated with activities such as dancing at bars and nightclubs, wearing a mask at all times is the best way to limit transmission amidst increased capacity at these establishments.” Summers said.

The amended order issued under the Health Protection and Promotion Act will come into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday and will pertain to any establishment that serves food and/or drink pursuant to a licence issued by the Municipality and/or Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario, including nightclubs and restobars where dance facilities are provided.

The health unit said failure to comply with the amended Section 22 Order can result in a fine of $750.00 for individuals and $1,000.00 for a business or organization.

